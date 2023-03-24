Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Director Xuefeng Chen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$24,625.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DPM stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.17. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.41 and a 52 week high of C$10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.