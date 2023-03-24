Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$169,020.00.

Orla Mining Stock Up ∞

OLA traded up C$1.40 on Friday, reaching C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLA shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Further Reading

