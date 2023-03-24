Insider Selling: Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Major Shareholder Sells 101,526 Shares of Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Stagwell stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,367. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STGW shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stagwell in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

