Insider Selling: The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI) Director Sells C$28,500.00 in Stock

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) Director Scott Tannas sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00.
Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of Western Investment Company of Canada stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The company has a market cap of C$11.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.07.
Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile
