Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 197,707 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $27,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 87,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,471. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

