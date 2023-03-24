Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,540 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,479. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.21. 2,982,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

