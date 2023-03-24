Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 625,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 655,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 123,113 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 173,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 371,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,941. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

