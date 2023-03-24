Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 265,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,794. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

