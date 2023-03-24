Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 0.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 5,859,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,254,000 after purchasing an additional 133,049 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,509,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after buying an additional 312,312 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after buying an additional 928,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,640,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,054,000 after buying an additional 125,890 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.48. 1,128,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,318. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

