Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,465 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 3.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,905,000 after buying an additional 339,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after buying an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,704,000 after purchasing an additional 110,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 297,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,090. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $49.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

