Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,009 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $419,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

