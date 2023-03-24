Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,803 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,158,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,228,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,707. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

