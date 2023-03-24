Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.47

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.47 and last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 206756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $349,799.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at $13,097,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 17,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $682,209.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,577 shares in the company, valued at $10,216,669.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $349,799.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at $13,097,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,529 shares of company stock worth $14,014,301. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.