Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Insider Tom Sharma Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,743. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

