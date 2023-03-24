Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $6.79 on Friday, hitting $251.26. 988,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,677. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average of $239.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

