Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 164,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

