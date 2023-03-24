Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 147,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 21,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,011. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

