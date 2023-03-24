Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $116.82

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.82 and traded as high as $118.48. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $118.08, with a volume of 5,120 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.89.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 417.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

