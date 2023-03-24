Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Boosted by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.68. 19,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,865. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.39.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

