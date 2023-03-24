Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $309.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

