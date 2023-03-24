Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.00. 35,460,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,999,332. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.76. The company has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

