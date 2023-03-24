Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) is Socha Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises about 1.6% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.34. 2,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,027. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $317.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.