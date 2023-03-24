Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) is Socha Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises about 1.6% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.34. 2,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,027. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $317.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
