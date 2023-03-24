Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) is AWM Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AWM Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA CLTL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.54. 91,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $104.81 and a 52-week high of $105.82.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

