Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 200,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 308,606 shares.The stock last traded at $36.60 and had previously closed at $37.09.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $692.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.