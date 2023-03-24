Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.82

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Invesque Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesque

(Get Rating)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.