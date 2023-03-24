Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 24th (AAU, ADXS, AE, AINC, EOAN, FQVTF, GEGYF, GSK, KMRPF, RB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 24th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($11.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 990 ($12.16) to GBX 1,310 ($16.09).

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 163 ($2.00) to GBX 162 ($1.99).

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,400 ($17.19) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 760 ($9.33).

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,500 ($92.10) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €100.00 ($107.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 93 ($1.14).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 51 ($0.63).

