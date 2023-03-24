Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 24th (AGIO, ALKS, AMED, CL, CX, EBAY, FOXF, GIS, IEX, ITI)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 24th:
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
