Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,358 put options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average volume of 2,236 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in VMware by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in VMware by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 144,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 784,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.87.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

