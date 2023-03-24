IOTA Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $574.37 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

