iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $99.20. 198,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $105.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.