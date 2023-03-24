iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) is Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 182.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,704 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 543,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,646. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.59.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

