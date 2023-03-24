iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 91,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 108,764 shares.The stock last traded at $46.91 and had previously closed at $46.65.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares CMBS ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 471,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 379,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

