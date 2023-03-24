iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

