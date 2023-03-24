iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IJH stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.56. The stock had a trading volume of 250,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,844. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.39 and a 200 day moving average of $246.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

