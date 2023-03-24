iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

