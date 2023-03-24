iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,864,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 43,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 108,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,074. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

