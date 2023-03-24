iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

