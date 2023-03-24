iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 43,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 108,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,074. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.41. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

