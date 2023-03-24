iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.99 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $107.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

