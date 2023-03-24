iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 50,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.