iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is New Potomac Partners LLC’s Largest Position

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,770 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 5.5% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

