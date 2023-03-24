iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 397,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 638,409 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $24.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

