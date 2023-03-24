iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $215.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

