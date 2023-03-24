iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,817 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.22. 205,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,559. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.75. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.