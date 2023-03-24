iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.45. 266,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,057. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.