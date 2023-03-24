iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) is Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996,508 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust comprises about 1.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned 1.53% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 141.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,985,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,871 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 343.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 641,451 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 455,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 334,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,449 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

GSG opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

