iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,506 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

