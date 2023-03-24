J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $207.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.86.

Shares of JBHT opened at $165.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $213.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

