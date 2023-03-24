J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 4.9% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.30. 1,122,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

