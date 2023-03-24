J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.96. 625,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

